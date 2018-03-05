Play

Squirrels and crows are not known to be the best of friends. So it may have come as a bit of a surprise to the squirrel in the video above when a crow politely said, “Hello”.

That’s right. A wild crow appears to say the word “hello” to a furry squirrel feasting on peanuts. If so, the bird may have been trying to get the squirrel to share its food.

According to the description attached to the video, the crow belongs to a group of five abandoned birds rescued and raised by Dr Kristy Hiltz, a veterinarian in Ontario, and her husband Dave.

The crows were found in 2011, and though one of them did not survive, the other four came to be known as the “famous Freds”. Named Crow Magnon, Baby Fred, Adventure Fred and Russell Crow, they have become known for their friendliness and mischievous behaviour. And since the birds are highly social and intelligent creatures, they eventually learnt to speak the word “hello”.