A man in China who left his car illegally parked in the middle of a bus station in Xishui County in China’s Hubei province learnt the hard way he shouldn’t have done it.

Angry with this presumptuous decision, the authorities didn’t just have his car towed away. They used a crane to lift the vehicle and place it where it wouldn’t be getting in anyone’s way – on the roof of a nearby building.

According to Shanghaiist, the incident took place on February 17. It is unknown what happened afterwards and whether, or how, the driver managed to get his car back down. But it wasn’t the first time such a bizarre thing happened in China.

In August 2017, a woman’s car in Benxi city was similarly moved to the roof of a structure after she had parked it in front of a security station following a disagreement over parking fees.