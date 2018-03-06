Play

Lurking in plain sight when we go Googling is the “Safe Search” option. The button offers the choice of having explicit content left out of search results.

Right now it’s a choice, but what is a search engine were to make this feature the default one? The video above turns the search engine into the well-meaning but orthodox “aunty” next door who is determined to keep people, young or old, out of trouble.

Made by FilterCopy, in collaboration with a yoghurt company whose product is placed subtly in the narrative, the video is a hilarious reminder of the moral gatekeepers in our lives.