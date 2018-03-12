Play

In September 2017, the Sharjah Civil Defence was looking to hire female firefighters to form an all-women’s firefighting unit. Over 150 women applied for the job, out of whom 15 were selected. Tho of them, seen in the video above, are paving the way for future female firefighters in the UAE.

“As a child, I’ve always wanted to be a firefighter”, says Nora Othman Al Ghafli, a female firefighter in training, in the video made by Khaleej Times.

It has been reported that these women are undergoing six months of basic training, which will be followed by another three months of hands-on training, after which they can enter the service.