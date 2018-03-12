Play

No one can accuse Bengalis of not being able to laugh at themselves. At least, not if the video above is anything to go by.

Two musicians named Somak and Orchon pay a hilarious homage to the unique lives of Bengalis with The Bong Song, borrowing the tune from the Scottish folk song My Bonnie Lies Over The Ocean.

Fusing the guitar and the ukulele with Indian instruments, the sunny track is essentially a rueful acknowledgement to all the Bengali tropes, including the one of failure at romance.