Play

Lilly Singh aka Superwoman has got a new puppy named Scarbro. So, she did what any dog owner would do – fawned all over him and, of course, made him the subject of her latest video.

The YouTube vlogger poked fun at dog-owners and their habits – by behaving like a typical (read; annoying) dog-owner herself. As she demonstrated, symptoms of this affliction include baby-talking to your furry pets, doing elaborate photo shoots, melting every single time you see them, and, of course, constantly showing off their pictures to your friends.

If you relate to Superwoman’s video, you may be like “every other dog-owner ever” yourself. The only known cure for the disease? More puppies.