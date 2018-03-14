Play

If a fantasy film is looking to cast underwater sea creature that can instantly change the colour of its skin, then this octopus will surely get the role.

A diver came across an octopus changing colours right before his eyes, and stopped to film it. In this video (above) posted by USA Today, the creature can be seen transforming itself in the blink of an eye. And it looks almost like an electric current is running through it.

As a strategy to protect themselves from predators, it must be very successful. For anyone else who comes across this octopus, it’s one of the marvels of nature.