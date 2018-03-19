Watch: Pakistan’s favourite pop-rock band Strings is back with a retro music video
The music video commemorates 30 years of the band.
In the year 2000, a band from Pakistan made its mark in India with the release of a track that gained immensely popularity. The track was called Duur, and the band, Strings. Fuelled by the popularity of that song, Strings became a sensation in India, soon finding themselves on the soundtracks of Bollywood, and even Hollywood, films.
On Saturday, in celebration of 30 years of making music – the band was originally founded as a quartet in 1988 – two of the founders, Bilal Maqsood and Faisal Kapadia, released a music video (above) for a new single titled Sajni.
The pop-rock band went for a retro vibe in the video, directed by Yasir Jaswal, in an attempt to explore their roots and cultivate a fresh sound. At the same time, the aim was to capture the essence of what its music is and has been all about.
Sajni is going to be part of a new album aptly titled 30.