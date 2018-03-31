Play

When Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah, the African football player of the year, isn’t dribbling past defenders, he’s out pranking schoolchildren. Mo Salah, who rose to fame in the English Premier League after joining Liverpool Football Club at the start of this season, surprised unsuspecting children by bursting through a wall to meet them.

Earlier in the week, children from local schools were invited to take part in a commentary competition for their outreach programme. They were told that only the best pair would get to meet Salah.

The children (video above) were trying their hardest to emulate legendary commentators like Jum Beglin and John Champion. Unknown to them, Salah was waiting behind a poster, listening to everything they said.

EPL clubs have been conducting similar outreach programmes for children, especially those who are disadvantaged.