Watch: The internet is in love with the sight of a snake drinking water
‘That is the cutest snek (sic) I’ve ever seen.’
“Trusssst in me...” Ka the snake had sssssung in The Jungle Book. Difficult, right?
But the snake in the video above didn’t need any animation. All it did to win hearts on the internet was drink some water.
Taylor Nicole Dean is a Texas-based YouTuber who owns several exotic pets, of which one is a hognose snake called Celia. Celia is the orange snake seen performing the very benign and loveable act of drinking water in the video above. Dean posted the video on Twitter recently and, astonishingly, racked up more than a million views already.
Several people responded saying the snake looked adorable or cute (below), while others chose to post videos of their own pet snakes drinking water. However, we have to admit, none of them looks quite as charming as Celia.