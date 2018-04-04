Play

We already know we have signed our secrets away to social media platforms. And if we had forgotten, the Facebook-Cambridge Analytica affair has reminded us.

It’s almost like deliberately leaving the windows open, and the curtains not drawn. Is that an invitation to peep inside? And if so, who is watching?

Jason Allen Lee explores those questions and comments on their relevance with his experimental short film (above), titled Windows. Partly inspired by Alfred Hitchcock’s Rear Window, the film is, of course, a contemplative reminder of the lack of privacy on social media.

But it is also a commentary on our obsession with social media and screens of all kinds, whether they belong to phones, tablets, laptops or televisions. As the narrator states, “Privacy is what we used to call liberty. Privacy is dead.”