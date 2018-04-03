Play

Scientists have just devised a clever way to be underwater without actually being underwater themselves. They created the ideal marine spy – Soft Robotic Fish, otherwise known as SoFi.

This robotic fish, equipped with fins and a tail, is a waterproof robot that can swim amongst other fish. It comes with a tiny hidden camera, and is controlled by remote human operation. According to researchers at MIT, “This work presents the design, fabrication, control, and oceanic testing of a soft robotic fish that can swim in three dimensions to continuously record the aquatic life it is following or engaging.”

The fish is meant to monitor aquatic habitats without disturbing other marine life. This invention promises to create a breakthrough in studying marine biology. Daniela Rus, director of the Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory at MIT, told LA Times, “We imagine some day it might help us uncover more mysteries from the amazing underwater world that we know so little about”.