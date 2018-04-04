Play

US President Donald Trump isn’t always coherent, especially on twitter. What’s more, as talk show host Jimmy Kimmel has noticed, he isn’t very good when it comes to spelling either.

So, Kimmel arranged for the spelling bee champions of Los Angeles to participate in what he called “Make America Grate Again Spelling Bee”. Contestants were asked to spell the given words the way President Donald Trump had in his tweets, and not the way “the liberal, leftist dictionary spells them”.

By the end of it only one contestant was able to (in)correctly spell a word a la Trump and walk home with the big prize.