Who wouldn’t like to leap over the traffic instead of waiting endlessly to cross the road? Or effortlessly dunk a basketball into the net? Or just fly up to the first-floor balcony instead of going inside the building and taking the lift. (Maybe that last one is a bit of an exaggeration.)

All it needs is the ability to defy gravity briefly. A group of students from the University of Tokyo is working on a new kind of wearable device – a hover bag designed with a system called Lunavity. Its function: augment the human capability of jumping.

The video above explains how it will work, and what users can do with it.