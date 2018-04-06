Play

An artist has put the harassment boot on the other gender’s foot by creating a project that makes men listen to catcalls through an auditory listening experiment.

Artist Terra Lopez partnered with the American Organisation Planned Parenthood to create an art exhibit called “This Is What It Feels Like”. She interviewed over a hundred women to recall the catcalls they’ve heard from men. After which she recorded men making these statements, and invited others into a room to listen to them.

The video above gives men a taste of their own medicine. Maybe it will make some of them think differently.