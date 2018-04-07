Play

A sci-fi nightmare – or fantasy, depending on perspective, is about to come true. Mech racing is real now.

“Mech”, of course, is a term used in science-fiction for a large suit controlled by a human pilot, like the one in the video above. A staple of many futuristic films, it is no longer limited to cinema.

The formidable, colossal bionic exoskeleton in the video above, named Prosthesis, has been developed by Furrion Exo-Bionics. Prosthesis, according to The Verge, is 15 feet tall and weighs over 8,000 pounds. It is controlled entirely by a human sitting in a cockpit inside the exoskeleton.

And what does Furrion plan to do with a family of such figures? Simple: revolutionise the future of competitive sports by introducing an entire league of mech racing – the X1 Mech Racing League.

Here’s Jonathan Tippett, one of the co-founders of Exo-Bionics, explaining more on the subject: