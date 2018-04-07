Play

Evil has officially returned to television in the form of Dr Evil himself, and he tells us all the evil things he’s been up to, such as trying his “evil” hand in politics. But unfortunately, like many others, even Dr Evil was fired by President Donald Trump.

Actor Mike Meyers reprised his infamous character Dr Evil, the villain from the 1997 film Austin Powers, on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon as the most recent employee to be fired from the Trump administration. Despite being beaten by Steve Bannon, another fired employee, to the mantle of “Secretary of Evil”, Evil said he settled for being the “ideas man”, taking credit for all of Trump’s malicious plans, like the border wall.

But when asked about the deportation of the Dreamer’s children, Dr Evil said, “Even I have my limits. I’m evil, but I’m not a monster”.