Have you been offended yet today? Better catch up, someone near you has been already.

On March 25, stand-up comic Rahul Subramanian released a clip from his routine titled Kal Main Udega (video above). He poked fun at, and cracked lighthearted jokes about DJs.

Apparently, not every DJ found it funny. Subramanian wrote on Facebook just three days after uploading the video that he got “enormous and venomous hate”, “open threats” and abuses, and that a group of DJs even turned up outside the venue of one of his gigs.

However, many other DJs not only took the jokes in their stride but also stepped up to support Subramanian. A couple of them even made some cool mixes of his comic routine: