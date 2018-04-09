EARTHQUAKE - A camera caught this eagle's startled reaction when a five-point-three earthquake rattled southern California yesterday.

STORY --> https://t.co/34U7m21UC1 pic.twitter.com/Tp2FwaR2bu — News4JAX (@wjxt4) April 6, 2018

On Thursday, Southern California was jolted by a 5.3 earthquake on the Richter scale, with the tremors being felt mainly in the Los Angeles area. But no one seemed more rattled than a peaceful bald eagle nestling with its family.

The video above show the bald eagle comfortably huddled in its nest when the earthquake struck. Its response couldn’t have filled its three chicks with much confidence, however.

LA Times reported that the quake was the strongest in Southern California in several years. The earthquake caused a few minor landslides, but, fortunately, there was no major damage.