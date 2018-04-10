Play

How do you get a bigger iPhone without buying a bigger iPhone? Scotty Allen, the person behind the YouTube channel, Strange Parts, decided to do it on its own, with a little help from the backstreet phone repair-shops in Shenzen, China.

The objective: take his iPhone 6s from a regular 16GB machine to a 128GB monster.

Over a little lover 30 minutes (video above), Allen documents his quest and eventual success. As he explains in the description of his video: “I’ve been hearing for several years that this was something the repair shops here in Huaqiangbei could do, and I’d even seen one do it to a friend’s phone, so naturally, I had to learn how to do it myself. It was harder than I thought.”