There is no one right away to make tea, or even the “perfect” cup of tea, right? At the end, it all comes down to personal preferences. Or does it?

A lot of people don’t know about it, but the International Organisation for Standardisation, which is commonly referred to as ISO, has in fact specified a standardised method for brewing tea. ISO 3103, or BS 6008 by the British Standards Institution, is the international standard for a cup of tea.

Surprisingly, not too many people have attempted to make one for the internet or document the process on video. Perhaps because the comprehensive instructions have to be purchased, with the one on Wikipedia being far from precise.

This is where YouTuber Tom Scott stepped into the breach, posting a video of himself making an International Standard Cup of Tea (above). The process requires not only great precision but also some special equipment, like Scott’s “professional tea tasting set”.

The video also reveals just what standardisation means in this case. Watch it to find out if this is, well, your cup of tea.