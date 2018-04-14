Play

Jimmy Kimmel. Jimmy Fallon. Stephen Colbert. Seth Meyers. James Corden. Conan O’Brien. David Letterman. What do all these names have in common? That’s right, they’re all white men. (Trevor Noah is an exception.)

The US has so many late night shows that sometimes you can’t tell them apart. And they all follow a generic, formulaic pattern night after night.

You may not have noticed it, but the people at YouTube channel Smosh did. So they did what anyone else would – they made a spoof of the talk shows (video above). The outcome is startlingly honest – and funny. Oh and it’s anchored by the “charismatic white male host” named “Jimmy Whiteguy”.