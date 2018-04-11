Play

Facebook is in very deep water over the Cambridge Analytica scandal. And for good reason – it gave out personal information on 87 million Facebook users to the firm. Facebook recently announced that it would start issuing notifications on Monday to the 87 million Facebook users whose data was compromised and shared with Cambridge Analytica.

Till recently, many users looked at Facebook as, among other things, a fun social networking platform that reminded us of our friend’s birthdays and celebrated “friendversaries” (friendship anniversaries) with cute videos.

Talk show host Jimmy Kimmel put a spin (above) on those videos by repurposing and parodying them as apology letters from Facebook. According to Kimmel, if you were one of the people whose data was tapped, this is the video message that Facebook should be sending to you. The gist of it is, “Your data was shared! Love, Facebook.”

In case you forgot what one of the real “friendversary” videos look like, here’s one below.