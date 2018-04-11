Play

Finally, New York City is going the India way, adding nap-aids to its portfolio of services for citizens and visitors alike. The city has installed nap pods all over.

For $10 per half hour, Nap York provides a darkened pod-like room with dim lighting, a starry ceiling, noise-cancelling headphones and a bedtime storybook, the ingredients for a perfect nap.

The Time Out New York video above offers a glimpse of what it looks like.