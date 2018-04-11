Watch: People in New York City can now take naps on the go in these ‘nap pods’
No need to to go back home to catch up on sleep.
Finally, New York City is going the India way, adding nap-aids to its portfolio of services for citizens and visitors alike. The city has installed nap pods all over.
For $10 per half hour, Nap York provides a darkened pod-like room with dim lighting, a starry ceiling, noise-cancelling headphones and a bedtime storybook, the ingredients for a perfect nap.
The Time Out New York video above offers a glimpse of what it looks like.