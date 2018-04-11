Play

This might be classified as information you don’t really want to have, so brace yourself. NASA has re-created different kinds of plane crashes, using mannequins to demonstrate what happens, or could happen.

The objective is not to be sadistic, however. The video above, from NASA Langley Research Centre, explains how crash test dummies contribute to making planes safer.

The anatomies of these dummies match those of humans, to ensure that the simulations are close to reality. Studies like these allow researchers to suggest new flying policies and safety regulations for passengers.