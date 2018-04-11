Play

After a nice long break Stephen Colbert returned to his show to happily announce the FBI raid of the office and residence of Donald Trump’s lawyer Michael Cohen. But why the celebration?

The FBI seized records about Cohen’s clients, his personal finance papers and documents related to a payment he made to adult-film star Stormy Daniels in 2016, the report said. Daniels earlier claimed to have had a sexual encounter with Trump. Cohen is accused of paying Daniels to keep her relationship with the president a secret.

Colbert says in this video (above), that while Trump may be angry about the raid, he might have himself to blame. He recalls the time that Trump said on camera that Michael Cohen is the person to ask about the payments made to Stormy Daniels. “Well, guess who watches TV? Robert Mueller,” said Colbert.