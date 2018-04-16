BBC reporter Mike Bushell was at the poolside, interviewing the England swimming team. Unfortunately, he didn’t watch his step, and tripping suddenly and taking a little swim himself.

Unfortunately for him, BBC got it all on tape and promptly put it out for the world to laugh at (video above). “I’m going to be every careful because I’ve got this sound pack on,” said Bushell, without intending to be ironic, just as he entered the pool.

But this didn’t stop Bushell from carrying on heroically with the interview. But he didn’t know that no one could hear him because the sound pack got wet. Nonetheless, the show must go on.