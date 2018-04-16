Play

Slipping on these augmented reality headset and gloves might well make you feel you’re in a science fiction film. Move your fingers in the real world, and manipulate a digitally created augmented reality world that looks as though it’s attached to your hand.

This is “Project North Star”, an offering from technology company Leap Motion – open source interaction-based augmented reality hardware. The company plans to launch a hand tracking device as well as a headset. This video above explains how it will work for users.

The company says, “We hope that these designs will inspire a new generation of experimental AR systems that will shift the conversation from what an AR system should look like, to what an AR experience should feel like.”