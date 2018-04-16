Watch: This device will blur the line between physical and digital reality, if it can be made
An open source hardware project that everyone can build on.
Slipping on these augmented reality headset and gloves might well make you feel you’re in a science fiction film. Move your fingers in the real world, and manipulate a digitally created augmented reality world that looks as though it’s attached to your hand.
This is “Project North Star”, an offering from technology company Leap Motion – open source interaction-based augmented reality hardware. The company plans to launch a hand tracking device as well as a headset. This video above explains how it will work for users.
The company says, “We hope that these designs will inspire a new generation of experimental AR systems that will shift the conversation from what an AR system should look like, to what an AR experience should feel like.”