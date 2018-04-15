Play

Contemporary artist Subodh Gupta is back to using daily objects – for humans and animals – to create intriguing pieces. Cooking utensils may never have looked so good. Nor cowdung.

In the video above, Gupta explains a piece with two bicycles that he refers to as the “mechanised cow”. Born in Bihar, the artist traces this piece back to his childhood days, when milk was delivered by the milkman.

Gupta’s ingredients for his trademark idiosyncratic exhibition at Monnaie de Paris included kitchen utensils, bicycles, milk cans and trolleys. There was also a video installation called “Pure”, in which he covered himself with cowdung and took a shower.