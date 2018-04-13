Soon after Mark Zuckerberg testified to the US Congress about data theft, the Twitterverse roasted the Facebook CEO.

And Trevor Noah, host of The Daily Show, joined in, naturally. “Maybe it’s just because I’ve never seen him with other humans before, but it genuinely looks like Zuckerberg sent in a robot version of himself,” he said (video above).

Not that Zuckerberg wasn’t the only one Noah mocked. “When the American people are deeply concerned about something you know what Congress does – nothing,” he said. “But in this case they summoned Mr Facebook himself.” And, according to Noah, the US Congress has no idea of how Facebook works.