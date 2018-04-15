Play

What do you do when you have a science-fiction story in mind that involves outer space, but don’t really have a budget? You use archival footage from NASA, of course.

Well, we don’t really know if that’s what happened, but Nigel Stanford happened to the world of music yet again, and we’re ever so grateful. Stanford, if you don’t recall, is the man who previously made a music video using nothing but robots to bring a song to life – yes, real robots playing music. Before that, he made a video using scientific experiments.

In his latest video, for the song One Hundred Hunters, Stanford yet again put his scientific mind to use and used NASA’s archival footage, as well as military footage, to weave an intriguing sci-fi story that involves astronauts, secret military weapons and things that look right out of a bid-budget Hollywood film.

According to Gizmodo, the video tells the story of researchers coming across a strange, alien orb and trying to fathom its mystery. Stanford, as an astronaut, ventures into space following the orb, putting his life at risk.

Here are Stanford’s older videos:

