Can anything be more soothing than gazing at a sea of robots dancing in a synchronised manner? For those who agree, an Italian tech company just set up an army of dancing robots and broke a world record.

Guinness World Records has posted the video above, capturing the largest number of robots dancing simultaneously. This display took place at an event in Rome, where Italy’s TIM S.p.A. used the Alpha 1S robot to set the record.

The ensemble included 1,372 robots. According to Guinness, several tech companies had been attempting to set this record but had failed.

A question that might soon have to be asked: Are robots the new cats of the internet?