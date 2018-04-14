Take a look at this progression of enrichment moments with Bolingo & animal care specialist, Rachel! This type of training enables us to build trusting relationships to provide animals with the most mentally and physically stimulating environment possible. https://t.co/3p4pMPkWVk pic.twitter.com/yTvwDEyVQ1 — Busch Gardens Tampa (@BuschGardens) April 11, 2018

Meet Bolingo the gorilla, who might be the only animal to do a handstand better than humans.

Animal care specialist Rachel at the Busch Gardens theme park in Tampa Bay, Florida has been working closely with gorillas at the park in order to establish trusting relationships. After several training sessions, Rachel started a number of exercises in the hope that Bolingo would imitate her from across the glass partition.

It took some time, but Bolingo finally got it. As the text describing the video above says, this type of training enables caretakers to build better relationships in order to provide animals with mentally and physically stimulating environments.