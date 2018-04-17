Play

DJ Snake first came to India with Major Lazer to shoot what would become one of the world’s most popular music videos – Lean On. The music video had Govinda-inspired dance moves, lots of colour, Indian motifs and a notably blinged-up local roadways bus.

Well, the French DJ and producer wanted to pay tribute to the massive influence Indian music has had on his career, and he came back to India to shoot yet another music video, and this one is literally on fire.

The music video (above) for Magenta Riddim is a comedic epic that follows a squad of the world’s happiest firefighters in Telangana who can’t seem to stop dancing. Schooled by Snake, who poses as a French firefighter, the firefighting squad is the pride and joy of the town, greeted by hardcore fans, who also can’t stop dancing (probably because of the catchy dance number). The firefighters go on hilarious Tollywoodesque fire-fighting adventures around town on their pimped-up fire truck, until they meet their biggest challenge yet, and find a dark twist in the story.

Directed by Gal Muggia and Vania Heymann, the video was shot in March 2018 in Hyderabad and parts of Telangana with the help of local talent. According to Snake’s Instagram post, he thinks this was his best video ever, thanks to the “colours, the people, the music, the culture” of India.