In a bizarre incident in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, the Ramnagar block development officer drove his car for four long kilometres while a man clung onto the bonnet of the moving vehicle. The entire incident was captured in a video (above).

The BDO, Pankaj Kumar Gautam, stopped the car only after four kilometres, which is when the man, identified as Brij Pal, got off the vehicle. While on the car, Pal even made a phone call as can be seen in the video.

The incident took place when villagers went to BDO Pankaj Kumar Gautam demanding a second instalment for the construction of toilets. When the BDO tried to exit his office without addressing the gathered protestors, Pal clung on to the bonnet to try and stop him.

Pal said, “Around 105 residents of Kitona have been waiting for the second installment of Rs 6,000 each to construct toilets,” according to The Times of India. He added: “We have approached Gautam several times in the past but he demanded Rs 2,000 each from us. My friend Prithvi Singh and I had gone to meet Gautam for help. We spotted him at the Mauchandrapur market and tried to stop him. But he immediately sat in the car. I had to jump on to the bonnet to avoid getting hit by the vehicle. I held on to its windscreen wipers with one hand and tried calling police with the other.”

According to PTI, the police said that cross FIRs have been registered in the incident by both the parties at Aonla Police Station. District Magistrate Virendra Kumar Singh also constituted a three-member committee headed by Chief Development Officer to probe the incident.