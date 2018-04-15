Ex-FBI Director James Comey: “I honestly never thought these words would come out of my mouth, but I don’t know whether the current President of the United States was with prostitutes peeing on each other in Moscow in 2013. It’s possible, but I don’t know” https://t.co/x2m2Uar0yR pic.twitter.com/RzbnP17dSG — CNN (@CNN) April 13, 2018

“I honestly never thought these words would come out of my mouth, but I don’t know whether the current President of the United States was with prostitutes peeing on each other in Moscow in 2013,” said former FBI Director James Comey in an interview with ABC News (video above). “It’s possible, but I don’t know.”

Comey finally broke the silence on the salacious allegations from a dossier which stated that Russian authorities recorded US President Donald Trump watching prostitutes urinate in a hotel suite in Moscow in 2013. The dossier was a 35-page document containing raw intelligence compiled by former British intelligence agent Christopher Steele, and was commissioned as opposition research during the 2016 elections.

Trump has vehemently denied that the incident occurred or that such a tape exists, and according to Comey, Trump told him in January 2017 that he may want him to investigate it to prove that the incident didn’t occur. Comey told ABC News that after this, Trump said something that distracted him: “He said, ‘If there’s even a one percent chance my wife thinks that’s true, that’s terrible.’”

“And I remember thinking,” said Comey, “’How could your wife think there’s a one percent chance you were with prostitutes peeing on each other in Moscow?’...What kind of marriage to what kind of man does your wife think [that] there’s only a 99 percent chance you didn’t do that?”

Trump slammed Comey on Friday morning and called him a “proven LEAKER & LIAR” and a “weak and untruthful slime ball”.

James Comey is a proven LEAKER & LIAR. Virtually everyone in Washington thought he should be fired for the terrible job he did-until he was, in fact, fired. He leaked CLASSIFIED information, for which he should be prosecuted. He lied to Congress under OATH. He is a weak and..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 13, 2018

....untruthful slime ball who was, as time has proven, a terrible Director of the FBI. His handling of the Crooked Hillary Clinton case, and the events surrounding it, will go down as one of the worst “botch jobs” of history. It was my great honor to fire James Comey! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 13, 2018

Comey’s book A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies and Leadership is slated for release on April 17. The full interview with Comey will be released on Sunday. You can read some of it here.