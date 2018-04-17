Play

Who is better looking, Donald Trump or Kim Jong-Un? Who is fitter? Who has a better haircut? These are just a few of the questions an interviewer asked random people in South Korea, and according to their responses, it looks like Trump is winning.

With the highly anticipated US-North Korea summit coming up, this was obviously the best way to gauge the public mood. The YouTube channel Asian Boss posted the video above capture this important research document.

While the intention of the makers of the video was obviusly to have a little fun, at the end of the interviews the interviewees stated that they hope this meeting doesn’t prove to be futile.