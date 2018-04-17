Play

Frank Sinatra’s My Way, with lyrics by Frank Sinatra and a tune borrowed from Claude Francois’s French song Comme d’habitude, is such a classic that it is automatic fodder for parodies. No wonder Stephen Colbert turned to it to make sense of the news during a very hectic week at the White House in the USA.

From the FBI raid, through provoking Russia on Twitter, to the attack on Syria, Colbert covered it all musically. “Regrets, hey, what are those? I barrel forth without reflection. I do what I want to do”, he sang. “For what is a man, what does he tweet, starting a war from his toilet seat. To scream the things he truly feels between rounds of golf and Happy Meals.”

And here’s the original.