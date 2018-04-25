Around the Web

For the first time, you can hear (and watch) Prince’s original version of ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’

The original studio version is accompanied with unseen rehearsal footage of Prince & The Revolution from 1984.

It was in the summer of 1984, at the Flying Cloud Drive Warehouse, that Prince went into a room with a notebook and emerged within an hour with the lyrics to Nothing Compares 2 U. Susan Rogers, Prince’s sound engineer, told The Guardian, “The song came out like a sneeze.” According to The Guardian, within three days, the song was complete, including the saxophone bit.

However, Prince never released the song under his own name, even though it was exceptional. Apparently, he didn’t want to be associated with the “domesticity” of the song. “He released his material based on what he wanted us to know about him and, wonderful as it is, he didn’t want it to represent him,” said Rogers. “He realised he had to socially handicap himself to be the artist he wanted to be, and that to do that without being an a**hole he had to be a complete enigma.”

And so Prince gave the song over to the Family, a band he had assembled, whose version of the song faded into obscurity. Until 1990, when Irish singer Sinead O’Connor reimagined the song and turned into an international hit (video below). But Prince’s original version remained unreleased, unheard...until a few days ago.

After Prince’s death on April 21 two years ago, his estate has been rolling out previously unheard or unseen footage and recordings on their YouTube channel. On April 21, to commemorate the anniversary of his death, the estate released Prince’s original studio recording of the song, accompanied with previously unseen rehearsal footage of Prince & The Revolution from the summer of 1984 (video on top). The video states, “It was in this very room at Flying Cloud Drive Warehouse in Eden Prairie, Minnesota that Prince created and committed to tape one of his most beloved and iconic compositions.”

To please Prince’s fans even further, the estate also released an extended version of Cream by Prince & The New Power Generation, which you can watch below.

Sponsored Content 

What are racers made of?

Grit, strength and oodles of fearlessness.

Sportspersons are known for their superhuman discipline, single-minded determination and the will to overcome all obstacles. Biographies, films and documentaries have brought to the fore the behind-the-scenes reality of the sporting life. Being up at the crack of dawn, training without distraction, facing injuries with a brave face and recovering to fight for victory are scenes commonly associated with sportspersons.

Racers are no different. Behind their daredevilry lies the same history of dedication and discipline. Cornering on a sports bike or revving up sand dunes requires the utmost physical endurance, and racers invest heavily in it. It helps stave off fatigue and maintain alertness and reaction time. It also helps them get the most out of their racecraft - the entirety of a racer’s skill set, to which years of training are dedicated.

Racecraft begins with something as ‘simple’ as sitting on a racing bike; the correct stance is the key to control and manoeuvre the bike. Riding on a track – tarmac or dirt is a great deal different from riding on the streets. A momentary lapse of concentration can throw the rider into a career ending crash.

Physical skill and endurance apart, racers approach a race with the same analytical rigour as a student appearing in an exam. They conduct an extensive study of not just the track, but also everything around it - trees, marshal posts, tyre marks etc. It’s these reference points that help the racer make braking or turning decisions in the frenzy of a high-stakes competition.

The inevitability of a crash is a reality every racer lives with, and seeks to internalise this during their training. In the immediate aftermath of the crash, racers are trained to keep their eyes open to help the brain make crucial decisions to avoid collision with other racers or objects on the track. Racers that meet with accidents can be seen sliding across the track with their heads held up, in a bid to minimise injuries to the head.

But racecraft is, of course, only half the story. Racing as a profession continues to confound many, and racers have been traditionally misunderstood. Why would anyone want to pour their blood, sweat and tears into something so risky? Where do racers get the fearlessness to do laps at mind boggling speed or hurtle down a hill unassisted? What about the impact of high speeds on the body day after day, or the monotony of it all? Most importantly, why do racers race? The video below explores the question.

The video features racing champions from the stable of TVS Racing, the racing arm of TVS Motor Company, which recently completed 35 years of competitive racing in India. TVS Racing has competed in international rallies and races across some of the toughest terrains - Dakar, Desert Storm, India Baja, Merzouga Rally - and in innumerable national championships. Its design and engineering inputs over the years have also influenced TVS Motors’ fleet in India. You can read more about TVS Racing here.

This article has been produced by Scroll Brand Studio on behalf of TVS Racing and not by the Scroll editorial team.