Watch: Comedian Michelle Wolf destroyed Trump and friends at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner
‘I’m here to make jokes, I have no agenda, I’m not trying to get anything accomplished. So everyone that’s here from Congress, you should feel right at home.’
It’s probably a good thing that US President Donald Trump didn’t show up, yet again, for the White House Correspondents’ Dinner on Saturday night. Comedian Michelle Wolf, who was the evening’s entertainer, had an unapologetically brutal routine lined up.
“I would drag him here myself,” said Wolf, “but it turns out that the President of the United States is the one pu**y you’re not allowed to grab. He said it first, yeah, he did. You remember?”
The Daily Show correspondent really didn’t pull her punches as she targeted Trump’s administration, Congress, Ivanka Trump and, of course, Trump himself (video above). Wolf’s savage 20-minute monologue started with a risqué statement, “Like a porn star says when she’s about to have sex with a Trump, let’s get this over with.”
Wolf made sure to clarify that she was a comedian: “Just a reminder to everyone, I’m here to make jokes, I have no agenda, I’m not trying to get anything accomplished. So everyone that’s here from Congress, you should feel right at home.”
The audience was presumably polarised in their reactions to the monologue, whose subjects ranged from abortion, through Starbucks racism, to how poor Trump is – some laughed, some groaned, some gasped and others sat in stony silence. Some, like Sean Spicer, the former White House press secretary found the performance “absolutely disgusting”, “deplorable” and a “disgrace”. Press Secretary Sarah Sanders and the White House counsellor Kellyanne Conway may have felt the same, since they were the targets of several of Wolf’s toe-curling jabs.
Wolf only responded with “Thank you!”
