Watch: New Zealand keeps getting left off world maps. A new advertising campaign wants to fix that

New Zealand has a big problem – it keeps getting left off world maps. It may sound silly , but the problem is real. (If you doubt it, read this BBC article, or visit this website or Reddit thread dedicated entirely to this ordeal)

Well, the Kiwis are sick and tired of being forgotten, and a new tourism advertising campaign (video above) strives to change the situation by getting to the bottom of this “conspiracy”. Their plan? To “get New Zealand on the map” again.

The cheeky advertisement features New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, who is informed of the so-called conspiracy by comic Rhys Darby. “New Zealand is being left off world maps all over the world,” a panic-stricken Darby informs Ardern. “There’s a major conspiracy and I’m going to get behind it.”

The country that, according to Darby, looks like a “half-eaten lamb chop” has been repeatedly left off maps, including at The Smithsonian Air and Space Museum, Starbucks, IKEA, Central Park Zoo and Getty stock images. Obviously, it’s a big problem. As Darby puts it, “This is big, bigger than I thought. Bigger than the moon landing and Loch Ness combined.”