Watch: After Trump withdrew from the Iran deal, American late night hosts had something to say
To be fair, the American president was fulfilling a campaign promise, so people had voted for this.
“After years of saying he was going to do it, he did it, and today he told us he was doing it,”,said Stephen Colbert, referring to US President Donald Trump’s announcement on his withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal. This was one of Trump’s campaign promises, which means people did vote for it.
Trump went on record saying that the Iran deal was “a horrible one-sided deal that should have never, ever been made,” and that the United States would no longer make empty threats. So naturally America’s late night show hosts threw a few jabs the President’s way.
Colbert reacted to Trump’s comment on keeping promises thus (video above): “Well, my lawyer keeps them on my behalf, but I pay him back eventually...What are you talking about? You literally just backed out of an American promise. That’s like saying, ‘I’m no longer denying my alcoholism. Let’s drink to that.’”
On The Daily Show, Trevor Noah broke down Trump’s comment on the Iran deal being “nuclear blackmail” (video below). “That makes sense. I mean, he’s already being blackmailed by Putin and a porn star. A third one would be too much.” He also pointed out that while the deal didn’t solve every problem, it did tackle the big one of nuclear weapons. “You can’t get rid of the entire thing because it didn’t fix everything. It’s like saying, ‘This detergent got the stains out of my shirt but it didn’t save my crumbling marriage!’”