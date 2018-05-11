Around the Web

Watch (and listen): Google Assistant making a phone call sounds completely human. But it’s software

The conversational nuances of the artificial intelligence-based virtual assistant are uncanny.

by 

Soon, if you want to make an appointment for a haircut, or reserve a table at a restaurant, you may be able to outsource those tedious phone calls to Google Assistant. The best thing about it? Maybe nobody will know.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai showed off the newly-acquired skills of the Google Assistant at the firm’s annual IO developers conferences (video above). To demonstrate the calling powers of Google Assistant, Pichai played back two pre-recorded demonstrations to the audience. The phone calls were stunning or mind-bending, to say the least.

Google Assistant sounds nothing short of human in the phone calls, even making “human” sounds like “mm-hmm” and “um” between words and sentences. Not only did it sound human, but it also dealt with complex conversations deftly and cleverly.

The artificial intelligence software that runs Assistant, called Google Duplex, is still under development, but according to Pichai, “It brings together natural language understanding, deep learning and text-to-speech”. Google Duplex will apparently be launched as an experiment over the coming weeks.

However, according to The Verge, Google says it wants to be transparent about Duplex’s usage, since a voice that sounds so realistic and human is certain to raise some questions. Currently, Duplex is able to successfully complete most of its conversations and tasks without external intervention. But in cases where it gets overwhelmed, it hands off to a human operator.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Spirit-infused cooking for spirited occasions

A versatile culinary spirit, Irish whiskey is as much at home in the kitchen as it is in the bar.

Shutterstock

If you want to keep your guests guessing the next time you host a dinner, consider infusing your spread with a dash of whiskey. Certain kinds of whiskey impart a nuanced flavour to dishes - a quality home chefs can exploit to add that X factor to their meals.

Whiskey has an incredibly diverse flavour spectrum, enhancing foods ranging from seafood to cheeses. Thanks to its unique ageing process, it also adds a range of notes – from sweet to smoky - depending upon its flavour profile. Irish whiskey is one such type of whiskey that is emerging in popularity.

Irish whiskey is known for its viscosity, smoothness and just a hint of sweetness. When condiments, such as sauces, are infused with Irish whiskey, they can add a flavourful punch to every dish they are paired with. Irish whiskey is central to traditional Irish cooking, much like wine is to the French, and lends itself particularly well to comfort food. Many of us can relate – having a cup of strong Irish coffee after a difficult day can instantly make you feel better. These recipes, incorporating Irish whiskey, will get you started on the path to more flavourful and innovative cooking.

Irish Apple Crisp

This recipe is an Irish take on the highly popular apple dessert, with apples tossed in Irish whiskey.

Irish apple crisp. Source: Shutterstock.
Irish apple crisp. Source: Shutterstock.

Caramel and Whiskey Sauce

Not only does this sauce act as a great dessert accompaniment, it also makes for a thoughtful gift for those with an experimental palette. This sauce can be refrigerated and stored for up to a month.

Pancakes with caramel sauce. Source: Pixabay.
Pancakes with caramel sauce. Source: Pixabay.

Whiskey marinade for meat-based dishes

Whiskey makes for a great marinating ingredient. In addition to moistening the meat surface, whiskey improves the flavour penetration of the marinade by carrying the flavour into the meat. This marinade can be used with a variety of meat dishes and preparations.

Beef and asparagus with Irish whiskey marinade. Source: Pexels.
Beef and asparagus with Irish whiskey marinade. Source: Pexels.

These recipes are ideal for men and lads who are up for some experimentation in the kitchen and like to try different things. House parties, boys’ night-outs, barbecue cook-outs and even relaxed movie nights are all perfect occasions to present some Irish whiskey-infused grub. Use it in bread, butter, coffee, burgers, cakes and more for a flavourful punch you’ve never achieved before.

Follow Jameson on Instagram for events and ideas on having a good time, the Irish way.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Jameson and not by the Scroll editorial team.