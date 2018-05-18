This video explains why some hear Yanni and some, Laurel, when they play the now famous audio clip
Don’t worry, you now have a chance to hear both.
Because there are no urgent questions to be answered anymore, the world has plunged itself into a fierce debate over what they hear in an audio clip. Answers are still pouring in on social media, colleagues are fighting in workplaces, and late night hosts are mocking this new craze. But ultimately what everyone wants to know is – is it Laurel or Yanny?
This audio clip (below), posted by Cloe Feldman, which seems to have first appeared on Reddit, has a computer generated voice saying a word, giving two options to choose from, “Laurel” or “Yanny”. Some people hear Yanny, while others hear Laurel, and a few go back and forth between the two. It’s a truly bipolar world, thanks to this audio version of blue dress or gold.
The explanation, though, lies in the frequency at which each of us hears sounds. The video above explains the details, and even lets you hear both “Yanni” and “Laurel”.
News channels across the US discussed it in great detail on their shows, including late night hosts such as Trevor Noah and Jimmy Kimmel. In this video (above), Noah jokes, “I hear idiots,” as he plunges into the debate himself, and then comes up with a solution. “You know what we really need? We just need President Trump to tell us what he heard, and then everyone will immediately know what they think”.
Jimmy Kimmel in the video (below) swears he first heard Yanny and then later heard Laurel. But, as he points out, “Nothing has ever mattered less than this”.