Watch: This is how actor Rose McGowan responded to Harvey Weinstein’s arrest for rape
‘I think it changes things globally, I don’t know about Hollywood.’
With her complaint against Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein of sexual violence culminating in his arrest on Friday, actor Rose McGowan went on television to state her reaction.
“He can’t schedule times to rape women during the day,” declared McGowan, when asked about the significance of Weinstein’s arrest. “There he is, in handcuffs, being walked in by a female detective,” said the anchor. “He deserves more,” responded McGowan.
“Shame is his punishment,” said McGowan. When asked if that is enough, or whether he should go to jail, she said clearly that he should. “I think today is a damned good start” to the women he attacked getting their lives back.
“No, he’s a sociopath,” answered McGowan when asked, “Can Harvey be redeemed?”
“It’s time for the second act,” she declared.