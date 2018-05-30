Watch: Two future Canadian Prime Ministerial aspirants, both Sikhs, compete in a dance-off
Perhaps this is how political contests should be decided.
Many Sikhs are active politicians in Canada, and Jagmeet Singh, the head of the New Democratic Party (NDP), is widely considered a challenger to the current Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in the next elections, scheduled for 2019.
Among the prominent members of Trudeau’s multicultural Cabinet is Navneet Bains, currently the Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development. He may also be an aspirant for the post of Prime Minister at some time in the future.
What unites them, of course, is that both are part of the South Asian community in Canada, whose causes they serve irrespective of their political affiliation. So when the Seva Food Bank – a service run by Sikhs to ensure food security – held a fundraising charity gala, Singh and Bains sportingly agreed to a Bhangra dance-off (video above).
Who won? People are voting online, but both Singh and Bains should be wary of a third contender, Trudeau himself, when it comes to Bhangra.