It’s almost axiomatic now that the finest perspective on American politics comes from one or more of the USA’s late night TV show hosts. In this case, it was Stephen Colbert who came in on whether US President Donald Trump can pardon himself.

After confessing that although the first trimester of the Trump presidency is over, his nausea hasn’t gone away, Colbert tears into the absurd possibility of a self-pardon with his customary panache.

It would be funny, except it really is an eventuality that no one rules out entirely anymore.