It needed Stephen Colbert to laugh at the prospect of US President Donald Trump pardoning himself
Or, why Trump won’t actually exercise his power to pardon himself. Because ‘he would never exercise’.
It’s almost axiomatic now that the finest perspective on American politics comes from one or more of the USA’s late night TV show hosts. In this case, it was Stephen Colbert who came in on whether US President Donald Trump can pardon himself.
After confessing that although the first trimester of the Trump presidency is over, his nausea hasn’t gone away, Colbert tears into the absurd possibility of a self-pardon with his customary panache.
It would be funny, except it really is an eventuality that no one rules out entirely anymore.