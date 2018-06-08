Play

Liza Koshy and David Dobrik, with 21 million subscribers between them, were what The Verge calls a YouTube power couple. And that’s what they were, a couple, which added a frisson to their comedy videos.

When they decided to break up, therefore, obviously they had to announce it on a joint video on YouTube (above). Except they took six months before making the disclosure.

That’s not odd. What’s odd – and then again, maybe it isn’t really – is that this break-up video has got over 21 million views (and counting) in just three days.