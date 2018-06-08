This break-up video featuring two YouTube comic artists is what everyone wants to see
Comic video bloggers Liza Koshy and David Dobrik made the confession six months after the event.
Liza Koshy and David Dobrik, with 21 million subscribers between them, were what The Verge calls a YouTube power couple. And that’s what they were, a couple, which added a frisson to their comedy videos.
When they decided to break up, therefore, obviously they had to announce it on a joint video on YouTube (above). Except they took six months before making the disclosure.
That’s not odd. What’s odd – and then again, maybe it isn’t really – is that this break-up video has got over 21 million views (and counting) in just three days.