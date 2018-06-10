Privileged citizens may be able to find respite from the gruelling Indian summer in the form of air-conditioning, but animals – whether stray, wild or at the zoo – have no such haven.

Mumbai’s Jijamata Zoo in Byculla, however, has a rather “chill” solution to the problem – icy fruit popsicles. Komal Raul, the zoo’s veterinary officer, has come up with a plan to help the animals beat the heat by cutting up fresh fruits like mango, watermelon, papaya and apples into small pieces, mixing them with sweetened water, and freezing them to give the animals a beat-the-heat treat.

The popsicles not only ensure that the animals get sufficient nutrition but also cool them down and keep them active.