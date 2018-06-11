Your Morning Fix Video: Private sector professionals can now apply for top positions in government Every morning, Scroll.in brings you the day’s most important stories to start you ahead. by Scroll Staff Published 4 hours ago Play Editor, lead writer and narrator: Smitha Nair| Executive Producer: Sannuta Raghu|Video editors and animators: Anmol Kanojia, Sanjeev Nair, Crystelle Nunes, Rumesh Sawant|Writer and Producer: Shayonnita Mallik|Producers: Astha, Shibika Suresh Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Lateral entry Civil services IAS Air India Pawan Hans stake sale Modi-Xi meeting Nadal Print